Three-course meal for $45? Exclusive deals start next month at these Sacramento restaurants

Is there a restaurant in Sacramento you’ve been eyeing but can’t quite commit to the bill?

Starting next month — and for a limited time — 26 restaurants across the city will offer three-course meals for $45 per person as part of Dine Downtown. According to a news release, the annual promotion will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21.

“This is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the Farm-to-Fork Capital,” said Executive Director Michael Ault with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

“Events like Dine Downtown shine a spotlight on the uniqueness of our region, while highlighting nationally ranked restaurants downtown for both new and loyal customers to look forward to every year,” he said in the news release.

The dining promotion will return roughly one month after Sacramento’s culinary scene was highlighted on the East Coast in a New York Times article titled “How Sacramento Turned into a Great Restaurant City.”

Published on Dec. 5 and written by food writer Ella Quitter, the story analyzes the cooking talents across the region including restaurants Kru in East Sacramento and Michelin-starred Localis in midtown.

Since its launch in 2005, Dine Downtown has made more than $6 million in sales for downtown restaurants, according to a news release.

In its 19th year, the “exclusive culinary experience” will funnel $1 from every meal to the Food Literacy Center, Downtown Sacramento Partnership stated. The center at 401 A McClatchy Way in Land Park teaches elementary school children gardening and cooking skills.

Dine Downtown participating restaurants

The following restaurants will offer three-course meals for $45, according to Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Some menus are available with specific guidelines on gratuity and alcohol pairings, which are detailed in linked postings.

Reservations should be made with the restaurant, the news release states.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.