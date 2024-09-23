'His Three Daughters' star Elizabeth Olsen: 'I believe that creativity is fierce and energized with restrictions'

Azazel Jacobs's film His Three Daughters on Netflix tells the story of three sisters, played by Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen, who are staying together in their dying father's New York City apartment to be with him in his finals days. The movie's stars spoke to Yahoo Canada about filming His Three Daughters with the restrictions of it largely taking place in a small apartment.

Video Transcript

There's something really appealing about this movie.

I think as an audience member to watch something made where not that any of you need somewhere to hide, but there's kind of nowhere to hide.

It's just you in this apartment.

Is there something attractive for you as an actor to work in a space with restrictions?

I think if there's one thing that I love most in this world is restriction.

Wow, big statement.

I love rules and I believe that creativity is like fierce and energized with restrictions.

So I there is an in Bogart essay I read in college and I just, it will be in my brain forever that when you're in a box, when you have a box, you have particles in a box of kinetic energy and the heat that's in the box is just, it's like it's so energized and hot and the moment you open a lid that energy dissipates and there's a lack of specificity.

And so I love restrictions.

And so no, that's why I always want to be like, how small can we make this thing?

Because I do believe that there are certain films and projects that require more things in order to tell the best version of that story.

And this is a project that really benefited from us.

Stripping it all back Lizzie.

I loved you so much already.

What you just did that was astonishing was I'm going to read.

I mean, Lizzie, that was big just because it's like, it's so profoundly true and it's also like, I feel like I come at it in such a different way, which is the discipline, I really need those boundaries in real life of, I need to know about logistics and time in this very such that I can feel safe to kind of go crazy within it.

You know what I mean?

Like I want it to be lawless anarchy but within a very clear framework that has boundaries to it.

Otherwise it's just not for me, it feels too loose that me too.

I think something that a lot of people, anyone who's kind of dealt with um potentially losing someone or having to care for someone time is really interesting in those times because it's either really, really fast or things that feel like they've taken 17 hours has been like 30 minutes.

And I think that's something that you really um I really felt through this movie that kind of interesting times where things seem to take longer than things are really fast and really immediate.

Um Did you think about that at all in terms of crafting the story and then editing it to kind of be able to tap into some of those feelings that I think some people will kind of recognize that was a stimulus for telling the story.

Like, it was really just, that was the base, like, how, how could time be moving this way?

And I felt like I hadn't seen it so much in films.

I definitely felt like I hadn't discussed it much with friends, but suddenly it was really moving in a very bizarre or just way that I had nothing else to compare.

And exactly how you said where certain things felt very truncated and some things felt, you know, uh, elongated in this way that it was odd.

And also the shift of going from dreading something to suddenly knowing, accepting something is gonna happen and then waiting for it to happen.

Like that was a real weird thing that, you know, like you, your life is on hold at a certain point and you need it to happen so that these other things that you've been completely not thinking about are suddenly starting to seep in the emails, the phone calls, the, the, the ability to disappear suddenly starts running out.

And, um, I, I was desperate if, if you felt that that is kind of like the biggest goal which was just try to represent and just have some sense of control over him.

I felt like me representing it would give me some sense of understanding it that would equal in my mind, at least some form of control as well.