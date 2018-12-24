Three Days, Three ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Events: Inside the World of Tournament Organizers

Only a few video games can be genuinely called a “phenomenon.” And even for those, it’s not until the dust of anticipation and the industry’s hype-driven marketing settles, that the true test of endurance begins, not only for the game but also for the loyal fans that dedicate themselves to it.

Almost twenty years to the date since its initial release, family-friendly fighting game “Super Smash Bro. Ultimate,” published by gaming behemoth Nintendo, is arguably more than a phenomenon. Nintendo released “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” the latest iteration in the franchise, on Dec. 7 to warm reception from critics, and it’s the fastest-selling boxed game in the UK on its native and only platform, the Nintendo Switch.

The enthusiasm for the game translated well in person, and from day one, there were people ready to dive into the game in the company of others. In competitive scenes around New York City and Philadelphia, tournament organizers, often called just “TOs,” were putting in the work to bring together local fans. They knew, months beforehand, the anticipation behind Ultimate and the unifying power that “Smash” holds.

In “Smash Ultimate’s” launch weekend alone a slew of events took place up and down the Northeast from small local tournaments, simply dubbed “locals,” to friendly “Smashfests” to bar parties scattered throughout the NYC tri-state area. Any “Smash” fan that wanted something to do could find it that weekend.

New York

In New York City, a three-day Smashfest event panned out in an unassuming Chinatown building. XenoZero, a card game, and hobby shop had two rows of Nintendo Switches set up in the back half of its mid-sized, second-floor shop. The day started off slow — it was a Friday — but by the early evening, it was hard to find the space for a casual match in the hobby shop. Much of the buzz among those packed into the Chinatown location was about unlocking characters. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” starts with eight characters to play with, requiring players to unlock the other 70 or so. The approach created an interesting atmosphere in the gathering — one attendee walking around the collection of Nintendo Switches kept shouting, “Do any of these got Snake?”

Later in the event, the organizers, The House of 3000, starting running a stream of tiny tournaments, which they dubbed “mini-brackets.” Each used a different set of rules. “Smash” itself lacks official rules, so organizers must set these up themselves once a new game is released.

The goal was to figure out what rules and in-game “stages” worked best for a tournament, explained Dillon “Helpr” Rubin, who focuses on the logistics of these events. If players run down the in-game timer, they need to increase the time. If a stage doesn’t allow characters to grab on persistently, it might get banned. As a competitive organization responsible for high-caliber events, House of 3000 needs to plan for consistency across games, much in the same way one measures a swimming pool or a football, or an event plays within “regulation time.”

As one of the more well-known Smash event organizing groups in NYC, House of 3000 has their work cut out for them. The group started as a group of friends around 2007, during the era of “Super Smash Bros Brawl.” The crew faced off against other crews at events. They would often play at the house of Deven “Deven3000” Rubin—hence the name—and eventually garnered a reputation for both their skill and capacity to organize events. With the combined skills of the House’s leads, they organized events more formally over the years, and eventually became a tournament organizer.

They’ve been hosting events here at XenoZero for two years now, and they feel they’ve garnered a reputation and view themselves as one of the more “stacked” locations, meaning they have a relatively higher turnout of skilled players compared to other tournaments. Between the location and the legacy, a lot of players travel for their weekly local events, says Dillon, who focuses on the logistics of those gatherings.

“We have, like, a few Jersey people come, the Long Island people come, and the city people who don’t go anywhere else because we don’t have cars,” Dillon explains, “we have to come here, so it winds up being a pretty significant local.”

