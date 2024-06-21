Three dead and 10 injured in Arkansas grocery store shooting

A window riddled with bullet holes at the store in Fordyce - AP

Three people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, police have said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was injured along with two officers in a shootout, after allegedly killing three at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce.

Police said the suspect had non-life threatening injuries and had been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the small town of around 3,200 people, around 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state capital.

Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene and two were injured in the shooting - AP

Arkansas State Police did not explain the circumstances of the shooting but said that the wounded police officers were expected to survive.

Injuries of civilians ranged from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, he said.

Videos posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the car park. Another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store’s window.

The injured officers are expected to survive - AP

In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor, issued a statement later on Friday.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” she said.

My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor, offered prayers to the victims - REUTERS

The incident comes a week after Joe Biden, the US president, acknowledged he had not met many of his pledges on gun safety.

“More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined,” he said at the annual training conference for Everytown for Gun Safety.

He called for an outright ban on civilian ownership of assault rifles, which have been used in some mass shooting incidents.

The issue is a well-established dividing line between Democrat and Republican candidates at presidential elections.

Mr Biden has criticised his Republican rival, Donald Trump, for addressing a conference of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and taking a conservative stance on the current rules.