Three dead, four injured in Mississippi bridge demolition accident

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
(The Independent)
Three people died and at least four were injured on Wednesday in a worksite accident on a bridge that was being demolished in Simpson County, Mississippi, police told WJTV.

The bridge, along State Route 149 over the Strong River in the town of D’Lo, had been closed to traffic since September 18 as part of a bridge replacement project, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“Sadly, there were fatalities as a result of the accident, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones,” the agency said in a statement.

A contractor was in the process of demolishing the bridge when the accident occurred.

Witnessed told WAPT ambulances were on scene.

A state transit inspector was on scene during the incident and was unharmed.

Officials said a contracting company called T.L. Wallace was overseeing the demolition.

The Independent has contacted T.L. Wallace for comment.

The company has over 250 workers and works on large-scale utility projects with values in excess of $100m, according to its website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

