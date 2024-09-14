Three dead, one hospitalized in a violent Broward County car crash, authorities say

A car crash early Saturday morning on the I-595 west of I-95 in Broward left three people dead and one person hospitalized, authorities say.

Around 4 a.m., a 63-year-old driver of a BMW was traveling eastbound when he rear-ended a Hyundai Accent that was traveling “at a slower rate of speed,” according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Indiana Miranda.

The impact sent the Hyundai and its occupants to the highway’s outside shoulder, coming to a stop facing west. The BMW ended up in the second lane, facing east.

The 27-year-old, male driver of the Hyundai Accent and one 24-year-old, female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Davie Fire Rescue. The Hyundai’s third passenger, a 19-year-old female, was later pronounced dead at Broward General Hospital.

The driver of the BMW was transported to Broward General Hospital with injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-595 were reopened at 10:20 a.m. following the incident. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.