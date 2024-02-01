Three die and one injured in County Carlow crash

Three people have died and one has been injured in a single car crash in County Carlow in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at about 23:30 local time on Wednesday in Leagh, about 5km (3.1m) from Carlow town on the main road to Wexford.

Three people in the car - the driver and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person in the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

His injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have footage and were on the N80 at Leagh between 23:15 and midnight are asked to get in touch with Gardaí.