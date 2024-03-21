Three homicides, residential shootings in Peel Region believed to be related: police

Police say they believe a series of shootings and three homicides in the Greater Toronto Area last November are connected and they're asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police say that although the shootings were targeted, the victim in each case was not the intended target.

The shootings took place in Brampton, Ont., Mississauga, Ont., and Caledon, Ont., between Nov. 7 and Nov. 20, 2023.

While the first three shootings in residential areas did not result in any injuries, a shooting at a business on Nov. 15 in Mississauga left a 29-year-old Brampton man dead.

OPP are also investigating a Nov. 20 shooting in Caledon that left two people dead and a third person seriously injured.

Investigators told a press conference that the victims in all incidents were in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

They say information and forensic evidence collected as part of a joint investigation dubbed "Project Midnight" leads them to believe that the shootings are related, but they would not elaborate further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-941-5570 or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press