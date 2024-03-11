Three injured in 'incident' close to Bury Market

Three people have been taken to hospital following an "incident" close to a market, with an air ambulance called to the scene.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it was called to Murray Road in Bury, close to the town's market, at about 12:06 GMT.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were responding to an "incident" but did not specify any further.

An NWAS spokesman said three people were taken to hospital.

Police said the incident was "ongoing".

