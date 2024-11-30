Two injured after shooting at mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, police say

A shooting at a shopping center in Little Rock, Arkansas left two people injured on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:45 pm local time at the Park Plaza Mall, the Little Rock Police Department confirmed. The department said the two injuries appeared to be non-life threatening and later confirmed both are expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesperson Mark Edwards, who called the shooting an "isolated incident."

"Apparently two guys got into it," Edwards told USA TODAY, adding that one was armed.

The department confirmed that the incident stemmed from a disturbance between two people but Edwards said there was only one shooter. The department had initially said three people were injured.

"Our officers acted swiftly to secure the scene and ensure public safety," LRPD Police Chief Heath Helton wrote in a news release. "We are relieved that the victims are expected to recover and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable.

Mayor condemns gun violence

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. condemned the shooting in a statement shared on X, adding that "gun violence in any form or at any time is unacceptable."

"The careless, senseless and criminal actions of two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors," Scott Jr. wrote. "We are praying for the victims of this incident. and are hopeful they make a full recovery."

The mayor also thanked police other first responders, mall security and employees for swiftly ensuring the safety of the public.

The Little Rock Police Department said it would share more information when its available. A news conference has not been scheduled for Friday.

The Little Rock Police Department initially reported three injuries but later clarified that it was only two. This story has been updated to add new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooting at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas leaves 2 injured