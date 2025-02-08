Israel says it will respond to Hamas ‘violations’ of Gaza ceasefire deal as three hostages released

Three Israeli hostages have been freed by Hamas as part of a prisoner exchange but fury erupted after they were shown looking emaciated on Saturday morning.

Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, who were kidnapped during the October 7 attacks, had been paraded on stage by gunmen.

During their release, Hamas staged a ceremony where the hostages were shown holding certificates while armed militants brandished rifles before handed them over to Red Cross officials in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already warned Israel will not “gloss over” events nor “remain silent”, adding: “The shocking images that we have seen today will not go unaddressed.”

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, said in a post on X: “This is what a crime against humanity looks like! The whole world must look directly at Ohad, Or and Eli - returning after 491 days of hell, starved, emaciated and pained - being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle by vile murderers.”

Gal Hirsch, Netanyahu’s hostage czar, says the country will respond to “Hamas’ repeated violations”, referring to concerns about the health of the hostages released today.

He said: “The shocking sights we saw today touch the hearts of all of us and join the living and searing memory of October 7, 2023.

“The State of Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with great severity, and the situation of the three abductees who were released this morning with great severity.”

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi stands on a stage escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (AP)

Mr Levy was captured from the Nova music festival where his wife Einav was killed, though family members say he may be unaware of her death. Mr Sharabi and Mr Ben Ami were both taken from Kibbutz Be'eri during the Hamas assault.

Mr Sharabi, 52, was abducted with his brother, Yossi, whose death has since been confirmed.

His British-born wife Lianne and two daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were found murdered in their home.

Red Cross vehicles are transporting the freed hostages to a meeting point with Israeli forces, who will escort them out of Gaza.

The release comes as part of a delicate peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, with Israel agreeing to free nearly 200 Palestinian prisoners in return.

The exchange marks the latest development in ongoing negotiations following the October attacks, which saw multiple Israelis taken captive from southern communities and events near the Gaza border.

An Israeli campaign group renewed calls for all remain hostages to be released immediately.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement: “The disturbing images from the release of Ohad, Eli, and Or serve as yet another stark and painful evidence that leaves no room for doubt - there is no time to waste for the hostages!”