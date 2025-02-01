Three Israeli hostages released by Hamas in latest Gaza exchange

STORY: Israeli-American Keith Siegel is released by Hamas at Gaza's seaport on Saturday, one of three Israelis handed over to the Red Cross in the latest exchange.

Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli dual national, was released in Khan Younis, as was Yarden Bibas.

The fate of Bibas' family is unknown - his baby son Kfir and four-year-old Ariel were the youngest to be taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7, 2023 attack. His wife Shiri is still missing too.

Hours later, Palestinian prisoners and detainees got off buses in Khan Younis, Gaza, and Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, greeted by jubilant and tearful crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

They're among the 183 who were due to be released in this part of the exchange.

Saturday's handover in Gaza saw none of the chaotic scenes that overshadowed one two days earlier, when Hamas guards struggled to shield hostages from a surging crowd.

Once again there was a show of force by Palestinian militants, despite the heavy losses they suffered in more than 15 months of war.

At the newly reopened Rafah crossing, the first Palestinian patients were allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt, including children suffering from cancer and heart conditions.

They crossed over in a bus provided by the World Health Organization.

The WHO's Rik Peeperkorn said evacuations needed to be ramped up for Gazan patients with traumatic war injuries as well as other conditions.

"It's critically important that we speed up the medevac outside Gaza. WHO estimates that between 12,000 to 14,000 critical patients need to be medevac-ed outside Gaza. So what we need now is medical corridors."

ADVERTISEMENT

These were rare scenes of joy after so much death - Israel's military campaign in Gaza killed at least 47,000 Palestinians and left much of the enclave in ruins.

Hamas's attack, which sparked the war, killed 1,200 people in Israel, according to Israeli tallies.

As the fighting has fallen quiet, diplomatic efforts to build a wider settlement have stepped up.

Negotiations are due to start by Tuesday on the second phase of the deal - meant to see the release of the remaining hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and an end, at last, to the war.