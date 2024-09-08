Three Israelis killed in shooting at West Bank-Jordan border crossing

Three people were shot and killed Sunday at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli officials said, in what appeared to be an attack linked to the 11-month-old war in Gaza. The crossing is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel.

The Israeli military said a truck driver opened fire Sunday at an Israeli border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, killing three Israeli guards before being "eliminated" by security forces.

The deadly shooting at the Allenby Bridge Crossing, also known as King Hussein Crossing, comes amid surging violence in the West Bank, with major Israeli military raids and attacks by Palestinians.

The military said "a terrorist" reached the area of the crossing, in the Jordan Valley, in a truck "from Jordan".

The driver "exited the truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces operating at the bridge", a military statement said.

"Three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack," the military said, later clarifying that they were "working as security guards" and not part of the army or police forces.

The attacker was shot dead by forces, the military added.

