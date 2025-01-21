Three killed in hotel blaze at Turkish ski resort

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A fire broke out at a hotel at a ski resort in northwest Turkey Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 11 others injured, the state-run news agency reported.

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told Anadolu.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Aydin said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

The Associated Press