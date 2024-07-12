Three Lions on the bill at music festival

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and the rest of England’s Three Lions have been added to the bill of a Derby music festival.

Having proved a hit at Germany’s Euro 2024 tournament, England men’s national team are set to contest the final with Spain at 20:00 BST on Sunday.

Rather than having to compete with the Derby Summer Sessions Sunday headliner Madness, organisers have now given the football top billing at Markeaton Park.

Instead, doors will open early at 14:00 with all acts - which also include Rick Astley, Deco, and Three Lions band The Lightning Seeds - taking to the stage earlier than first planned.

And the match will then be broadcast to gig-goers on a big screen.

Brett James, festival booker, told the BBC: “We’d done quite a lot of homework when the fixtures got released, so we knew when the final was going to be.

“I thought we’d take a punt on booking on The Lightning Seeds, and it paid off!

Derby crowds will be able to sing along with Ian Broudie and The Lightning Seeds ahead of the Euro 2024 final [PA]

“I’m really happy they’re in the final, I’m a football fan, it makes for a great day on the site, and I’m looking forward to it.

“I hope it does come home and everyone leaves the site having enjoyed themselves.”

The other days of the event - Friday, headlined by Becky Hill and Jax Jones, and Saturday, with Tom Jones, Gabrielle, and The Selector performing - will take place at the planned times.

Peter Taylor, festival co-founder, said: “Congratulations to England for making it through to the final of the competition.

“What brilliant timing for the game when we have The Lightning Seeds on the bill this Sunday.

“Hearing them perform Three Lions ahead of the match is going to be brilliant and will create an amazing atmosphere for the festival.”

Follow BBC Derby on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related internet links