Three of Lucy Letby’s victims ‘could have deaths explained by medical problems’

Three baby deaths for which Lucy Letby was convicted had medical explanations and may have been preventable with better care, a review leaked to The Telegraph concluded.

Dr Jane Hawdon, a consultant neonatologist, of the Royal Free Hospital in London, was asked to review the spike in deaths and collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2016.

She found that the death of Babies C, D and E could be “explained” and “may have been prevented with different care”. Dr Hawdon concluded that “learning” may improve outcomes for other babies.

Dr Hawdon also identified major or significant suboptimal clinical care in 14 out of 17 cases.

The consultant is due to give evidence on Tuesday at the Thirlwall Inquiry, which is looking into how babies could have been protected at the hospital.

‘13 of 17 deaths and collapses could be explained’

Mark McDonald, Letby’s new barrister who is planning to take her case to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), said: “Dr Hawdon found explanations for many of the so called ‘unexplained’ collapses of the babies but maybe more important was the concerns raised by Dr Hawdon on suboptimal care on the unit and the questioning of the medical experience of some of the doctors.

“This along with other reports showed that this was a unit arguably in crisis.”

Letby was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of seven more, but since her conviction, many statisticians, doctors and scientists have come forward to question the evidence.

A leaked copy of Dr Hawdon’s report – which was never seen by the jury in the original trial – showed she thought 13 of the 17 deaths and collapses could be explained.

The consultant made several recommendations, including that out-of-hours attendance by consultants should be reviewed, and that staff should be given further help with intubating babies and the timely administration of antibiotics.

In four cases – Baby A, Baby I, Baby O and Baby P – the consultant considered the deaths unexplained and said there should be a forensic review.

Letby was convicted of murdering all four babies, and the prosecution claimed there was a wealth of evidence showing she was responsible for the deaths and attacks of many other infants.

Dr Hawdon’s review was one of several internal and external investigations carried out into the deaths and collapses at the hospital, which the jury was not told about.

‘Assertions that Miss Letby was being scapegoated’

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) was invited to look into the deaths in 2016 but found nothing linking Letby to them. Instead, it identified problems within the unit, such as understaffing.

Giving evidence at the Thirlwall Inquiry on Monday, Claire McLaughlan, a lay reviewer for the RCPCH, said she believed allegations against Letby were “not based on fact” and seemed to be the personal opinion of Dr Stephen Brearey, a consultant on the ward.

In a statement read to the hearing, she said: “In my opinion, this was the personal view, feelings, interpretation, of one person regarding Miss Letby. It was not based on fact; it was uncorroborated.

“Even now I would not consider his view as objective or impartial, as he was too involved, too close to the situation and had a conflict of interest.”

Giving evidence, she added: “They gave us a mixed picture because they told us in one breath about their concerns and the allegations they were making but in the next breath they were telling us what a good nurse she was.

“The circumstances in which I was given that information were that there was a lot of assertions at the time that Miss Letby was being scapegoated.”

Ms McLaughlan also said the RCPCH team had been given a “false level of reassurance” about Letby’s involvement by the management team at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“It was sort of dropped into the conversation as a ‘by the way’ it wasn’t given any level of importance or credence,” she said. “It was given to us as… almost a breakdown in relations.

“We had knowledge the cases had been through a coroner’s investigation… they’d been through network reviews, so I don’t think we were in a place at that time to think the unthinkable. There had been no red flags raised.”

Ms McLaughlan accepted that the RCPCH team should have stopped the review after learning of the concerns about Letby in case it damaged a future police investigation.

She agreed the review had been a “missed opportunity” to prevent further deaths.