Three members of family gospel group The Nelons killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of an Atlanta gospel group The Nelons have died in a fatal plane crash in Gillette, Wyoming on Friday.

The beloved gospel music family were on their way to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise in Alaska, according to a statement from Gaither Music Management Group.

The individuals that were killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges. The pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa, were also among those who lost their lives, the statement said.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," Autumn Nelon Streetman, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, said in a statement. "Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

NTSB is investigating the plane crash

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber Nelon Thompson, Autumn Nelon Clark, and Jason Clark of The Nelons attend the 52nd GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The management group also said that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident.

In the NTSB's preliminary report, the information states that around 1:04 p.m. MDT on Friday a Pilatus PC-12/47E impacted terrain. The full details of the crash are still being investigated.

"It is very early in the investigation and not much information (is) available at this time," Keith Holloway, NTSB Media Relations Specialist told USA TODAY. "What I can provide is the NTSB team is expected to be on scene today."

The investigation will evaluate the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

"The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft," Holloway said. "The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation."

Witnesses to the crash or those with relevant information that could help the investigation are encouraged to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

