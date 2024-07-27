Three members of US family gospel group The Nelons killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of the US family gospel group The Nelons were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died on Friday while taking a flight to perform on a cruise ship.

Nelon Kistler's husband, Nathan Kistler, family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, were also killed in the crash.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the Clark's youngest daughter and the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet, was not on the plane.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark," she said in a statement.

"We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

The group was founded by Kelly Nelon Clark's father Rex Nelon in the 1970s and inducted into the Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Nelons were travelling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise which was due to set sail from Seattle on Saturday before cruising through Puget Sound.

Read more from Sky News:

'At least 30 killed' in Gaza school strike

California's largest wildfire spreading rapidly

A statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features gospel singers and groups, said: "One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska."

It added: "Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident.

"They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

Campbell County's Facebook page said that the crash happened at about 1pm, north of the town of Gillette, and sparked a wildfire.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said its team will be at the scene on Saturday, and preliminary reports say the Pilatus PC-12/47E aircraft crashed after an "auto pilot issue".

"The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft," he said.

"The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation."

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident, and the end of the investigation can take one to two years to determine the "probable cause of the crash".