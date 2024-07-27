Three members of US family gospel group The Nelons killed in Wyoming plane crash

Sky News
·2 min read

Three members of the US family gospel group The Nelons were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died on Friday while taking a flight to perform on a cruise ship.

Nelon Kistler's husband, Nathan Kistler, family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, were also killed in the crash.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the Clark's youngest daughter and the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet, was not on the plane.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark," she said in a statement.

"We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

The group was founded by Kelly Nelon Clark's father Rex Nelon in the 1970s and inducted into the Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Nelons were travelling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise which was due to set sail from Seattle on Saturday before cruising through Puget Sound.

Read more from Sky News:
'At least 30 killed' in Gaza school strike
California's largest wildfire spreading rapidly

A statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features gospel singers and groups, said: "One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska."

It added: "Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident.

"They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

Campbell County's Facebook page said that the crash happened at about 1pm, north of the town of Gillette, and sparked a wildfire.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said its team will be at the scene on Saturday, and preliminary reports say the Pilatus PC-12/47E aircraft crashed after an "auto pilot issue".

"The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft," he said.

"The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation."

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident, and the end of the investigation can take one to two years to determine the "probable cause of the crash".

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Road rage murder or self-defense in a parking lot? Jurors rule after competing stories.

    “You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.

  • Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in Mississauga creek: police

    A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic

  • Fresno County man sentenced to 29 years for sexually assaulting children, dog

    Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.

  • Meet the 3 Mi'kmaw women competing to be Miss Indigenous Canada

    From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on

  • Girl, 12, Was Missing for 2 Months. She Was Just Found with a 31-Year-Old Man She Met Online

    Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25

  • Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo’ Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in US, AP source says

    A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.

  • Nebraska teen accused of causing train derailment for YouTube video

    A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...

  • Gang kills at least 26 villagers in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north and eight villagers remained missing Friday in the latest violence in the South Pacific island nation relating to contested land ownership and sorcery allegations, officials said.

  • Ontario megachurch pauses programming in wake of sex abuse allegations

    Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices

  • Police ID 2 victims in Scarborough 'gun battle'

    Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release

  • Councillor calls for charges after death of cyclist in Yorkville

    A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor an

  • Rapist who threw victim's brother off cliff jailed

    Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.

  • Missing Woman's 2-Year-Old Told Family 'Momma Was in Blood.' Months Later, Police Believe They Found Her Remains

    Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023

  • Pregnant Teen’s Body Found in Wooded Area. Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Now Charged With Her Murder

    Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16

  • Bodies of Israeli hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel, military says

    The bodies of five Israeli hostages retrieved this week from the Gaza Strip had been held in a tunnel deep underground, Israel's military said on Thursday. The retrieval operation was carried out using intelligence gathered and analyzed in recent weeks, said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. It took place "in the heart" of the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces returned to operate this week, he said.

  • Kate Middleton Announced a Meaningful Initiative With New Photos of Her Kids

    She took Charlotte, George, and Louis to visit the special charity last year.

  • Colin Tweedie sentenced to more than 4 years in hit-and-run that killed girl

    Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison in the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.The decision came down on Friday afternoon, about five years after Talia was struck by an SUV while out for a bike ride on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or in 2019.After the decision was read, Samantha Williams, Talia's sister, told reporters the result was bittersweet."I don't think it's long enough, of course. But I'm also really glad that he didn't walk away free, which he almost did,"

  • Russia detains former deputy defense minister on corruption charges in the latest military arrest

    MOSCOW (AP) — A former Russian defense ministry official was arrested on corruption charges, the Russian security services said Friday, the latest in a series of high-profile military arrests.

  • Who was behind the sabotage of France’s railway network? Here’s what we know

    France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.

  • 'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town

    The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.