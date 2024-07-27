Three men in their 20s killed in crash near Falkirk

Three men have died after a crash near Falkirk in Scotland, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Moss Road, Dunmore, at around 6.15pm on Friday.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a white Ford Focus had crashed with three male passengers aged 21, 23, and 24, and a female driver, 20, inside.

The three men were pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for seven hours while police investigated the crash.

Police Scotland's Sergeant Mike Thomson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men who died at this very difficult time.



"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.



"I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us."