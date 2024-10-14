Three men arrested after 7,000 fireworks found

The fireworks were seized after tip-offs from local residents, police said [West Yorkshire Police ]

Three men have been arrested after thousands of fireworks were discovered at an address in West Yorkshire.

Officers seized about 7,000 fireworks in a garage in Girlington, Bradford, after local residents reported fireworks were being illegally sold to children in Ravenscliffe, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Several addresses on St Leonards Grove were searched, and the men, aged 22, 24, and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal assets following the discovery of the fireworks.

All three had since been bailed pending further inquiries, a force spokesperson said.

'Busy time'

Officers were working to raise awareness about the dangers of fireworks and also the laws around them, the spokesperson added.

Insp Osman Khan, of Bradford’s Stronger Communities and Partnership's Team, said: “The bonfire period is typically a busy time for the emergency services, so it’s great to see proactive work to protect the community is being carried out.

“Letters have been sent out across schools in the Bradford district and in areas where we typically have seen the anti-social use of fireworks.

“We will continue to work in partnership with other emergency services and the local authority to make sure this bonfire season passes off safely.”

A protest was recently held in Bradford by campaigners calling for more to be done to stop late-night fireworks.

Organisers said they were "affecting the mental health and wellbeing of people across Bradford" as well as frightening pets.

Bradford Council told the BBC in September that "changes in national legislation" were required before it could take a tougher stance on the problem.

