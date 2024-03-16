Three men arrested by LSP after child exploitation investigation

CBC

Closing arguments are expected to be heard in August in the trial of two leaders of what became known as the Freedom Convoy.Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, intimidation and offences related to counselling others to break the law during the protest that took over downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in early 2022.The trial began in September but has been slowed by delays. This week, lawyers for Lich and Barber announced they would not be calling any of their own evide