Three men arrested by LSP after child exploitation investigation
Three men arrested by LSP after child exploitation investigation
Three men arrested by LSP after child exploitation investigation
The 750-pound reptile was deemed a threat to public safety and seized by authorities. The homeowner wants the gator returned.
Christopher Astin Motry has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend Christina Elizabeth Barber
They punched him until he fell and was knocked unconscious, Tennessee authorities said.
Investigators have identified the members of a family found dead inside a Brampton home destroyed last week by a fire police say was suspicious.Rajiv Warikoo, 51, Shilpa Kotha, 47, and their daughter Mahek Warikoo, 16, all lived at the residence in the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive prior to the blaze, Peel Regional Police said in a news release Friday.Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that Rajiv Warikoo was a member of the force's auxiliary program, their volunteer officer program
Toronto police have identified a woman killed early Thursday in a Scarborough townhouse.Julia MacIsaac, 42, of Toronto, was found with "obvious signs of trauma" in the home in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road, police said in a news release on Friday.Officers went to the townhouse complex after a man called 911 to report he had hurt someone inside the residence. When they arrived, the man was outside waiting for them, police have said.MacIsaac was pronounced dead at the sc
Sam Haskell, whose father worked for the William Morris Agency, recently pleaded not guilty in the case in Los Angeles.
A large haul of stolen Lego and plush toys recovered at a home in Richmond, B.C., represents far more than child's play, RCMP say. The recovered items — including toys and clothing valued at over $150,000 — illuminate what police describe as the "dark corners of the retail theft sector."A 46-year-old man from Richmond has been arrested in connection with the seizure of over 1,000 stolen items and released on conditions, RCMP said Thursday in a release. The detachment's property crime unit began
The armed standoff in southeast Calgary that started Thursday afternoon, when shots were fired at officers trying to execute a search warrant, ended in gunfire Friday evening.The situation "escalated" around 8:30 p.m. local time Friday, according to police, forcing members of the Calgary tactical unit and RCMP emergency response team to fire their weapons.One man was killed, police say. That man has been identified as Patrick Kimmel, according to police sources.The man shot by police after a 30-
A coworker of the gunman alerted supervisors a month before the tragedy and texted, "I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting”
“There’s a man behind my house hiding.”
“Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement.
While Harmony’s remains have never been found, Adam Montgomery was found guilty of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death in December 2019
ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges. Attorney Nathan Wade's resignation allows Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. But the long-term damage
The father of a Michigan school shooter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. It’s the second jury conviction against Ethan Crumbley’s parents.
OTTAWA — A British Columbia judge is warning that what he calls a "tsunami" of Indigenous identity fraud cases is coming to Canadian courts. Provincial Court Judge David Patterson says it's driven by the "desire" of non-Indigenous people to access what they deem to be benefits of identifying as Indigenous. He said in a recent ruling that judges must be "alive to the issue" and require proof that ensures an offender is entitled to be sentenced as an Indigenous person. A set of guidelines known as
Crews of thieves who travel from Chile and other South American nations for the purpose of stealing jewels and luxury goods are not new in Los Angeles, authorities say, but such heists "are way, way up."
Nearly 50 years after the skeletal remains of two homicide victims were found in a shallow grave, Linda Sue Childers was finally identified, Connecticut State Police said.
Closing arguments are expected to be heard in August in the trial of two leaders of what became known as the Freedom Convoy.Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, intimidation and offences related to counselling others to break the law during the protest that took over downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in early 2022.The trial began in September but has been slowed by delays. This week, lawyers for Lich and Barber announced they would not be calling any of their own evide
The woman is accused of grabbing an 11-year-old by the “back of the neck like a puppy,” according to court records.
Reyna Hernandez went missing from Washington State and was found tortured and killed in Mexico days later