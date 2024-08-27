Three men arrested as woman, 32, remains in critical condition after Notting Hill Carnival stabbing

Three men have been arrested over the stabbing of a 32-year-old woman who attended the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder, while a 22-year-old and 24-year old were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The woman, who was “caught up in the most awful violence”, is in a critical condition in hospital after she was stabbed just before 6pm on Sunday, the Met said.

7,000 police officers were on duty over the bank holiday weekend (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Police currently believe the woman was caught up in the middle of an “altercation between two groups of men” - adding that it is not clear whether the woman is known to them.

Officers deployed in Golborne Road, W10, were made aware of a woman who had been stabbed shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, the three men were detained in Hammersmith and Fulham at separate addresses, and currently remain in custody.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s Notting Hill Carnival spokesperson, said the woman “came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence”.

She said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

Notting Hill Carnival brings around one million people to west London each year (REUTERS)

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects.

“We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival,” Cmdr Brenyah added.

Eight stabbings were reported at this year’s carnival, two less than the 10 last year. On Monday 230 arrests were made, including 49 for possession of an offensive weapon, 37 for assault on an emergency worker and eight sexual offences, Sky News reported.

7,000 police officers were on duty for the bank holiday event, which drew around one million people to west London.