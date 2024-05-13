Three men charged with ‘spying for Hong Kong’

Three suspected spies for Hong Kong have been charged under the National Security Act.

The three men – Chi Leung Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames, Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead, Chung Biu Yuen, 63, of Hackney – have each been charged with assisting Hong Kong’s foreign intelligence service and with foreign interference, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This operation is not connected to a recently reported Counter Terrorism Policing investigation linked to Russia.

“A number of arrests were made and searches carried out across England as part of this investigation. While led from London, the Counter Terrorism Policing network has been crucial to disrupting this activity and we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service since the start of the investigation.

“While these offences are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them. This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”

All three will appear in custody at Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday morning.

As part of the investigation, a total of 11 people were detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023.

Eight men were arrested by counter-terrorism police on May 1 in the Yorkshire area.

The following day, a man was arrested in London and another man was arrested in the Yorkshire area.

They were held at a central London police station and at a West Midlands police station.

Warrants of further detention were sought and obtained in respect of the ten men.

The seven men and one woman who were not charged were released from custody on or before May 10.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow