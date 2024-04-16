Three Mississippi players drafted by WNBA Teams

Monday night in New York was a special one for women's basketball as the WNBA held it's 2024 Draft. By the end of the night three players from Mississippi were drafted. Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis was selected 11th overall in the first round by the New York Liberty. New York continued to mine the Magnolia State by drafting Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter 23rd overall in the second round. And on the final pick of the drafted Jackson State center Angel Jackson was selected by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Jackson is the second player in the last three seasons to become a WNBA Draft pick from JSU. Ameshya Williams was drafted 25th overall by the Indiana Fever in 2022.