Three monkeys is third Banksy artwork in three days

Banksy has posted another artwork in London, marking the third piece of a new animal-themed collection - this time featuring monkeys.

It is the third black silhouette composition that the Bristol-based street artist has claimed credit for since Monday.

On Wednesday, he posted an image on Instagram of the monkeys looking as though they were swinging on the bridge of an east London Tube station.

It is on a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop and a coffee house, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

Three monkeys, two elephants and one goat

On Tuesday, the anonymous street artist posted a photo of two elephant silhouettes, with their trunks stretched towards each other, created on the side of a house in Edith Terrace in Chelsea.

He posted an artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

He did not write a caption for any of the Instagram posts, which has fuelled speculated online about their meaning.

Three monkeys have been associated with the Japanese proverb "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

In Banksy's work, the monkeys are not covering their eyes, ears or mouths.

