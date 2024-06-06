Three more babies die from whooping cough

Pregnant women are being urged to get the whooping cough vaccine after three more babies died from the disease in England, health officials have said.

This means that a total of eight babies have died from the disease since the start of the year amid a rapid rise in cases.

Since January there have been 4,793 confirmed cases of whooping cough.

This compares with 858 cases in the whole of 2023, according to UK Health Security Agency figures (UKHSA).

In April this year, the latest figures available, there were 1,888 cases.

Between January and the end of April, some 181 babies under the age of three months were diagnosed with whooping cough. Around half of the latest cases have been recorded in people aged 15 years or older and 26% among children aged between 10 and 14 years.