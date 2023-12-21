Three more showings of Medicine Hat's historic Monarch Theatre film added after sell-outs
The three scheduled dates for the premiere of Your Cinema Needs You, a documentary about the history of the Monarch Theatre, sold out within one week of tickets going on sale. Opening night tickets were gone within 72 hours, says creator of the film Luke Fandrich, and three encore dates for Jan. 4, 5 and 6 are being added with tickets on sale today.
Samantha Johnson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News