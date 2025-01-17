Three Navalny lawyers sentenced to years for 'extremist activity'

STORY: :: Three lawyers for Alexei Navalny are sentenced to years in a Russian penal colony for 'extremist activity'

:: January 17, 2025

:: Navalny's widow described Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev as 'political prisoners' who must be released

:: Petushki, Russia

They were sentenced respectively to 3-1/2, 5 and 5-1/2 years after a trial held behind closed doors in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.

Human rights activists say the prosecution of lawyers who defend people speaking out against the authorities and the war in Ukraine crosses a new threshold in the repression of dissent under President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny, who died suddenly aged 47 in an Arctic penal colony in February last year, was himself convicted of extremism and other charges, all of which he said were trumped up by the authorities to silence his criticism of Putin.