The Three Nike Sneakers You’ll Want to Cop This Week

Tyler Watamanuk

If it seems like there is a grail-worthy, must-cop sneaker release every week, well: that’s because there practically is. And sometimes that means multiple can’t-miss drops happen in the same week. Case in point: Nike has not one, or even two, but three white-hot sneakers coming out this week. The offering includes an off-kilter take on the brand’s latest “It” sneaker, a fashion-forward running shoe, and an ultra special-edition version of a classic LeBron James silhouette.

First up is the Nike ISPA React. It's under the umbrella of the Swoosh’s new experimental design project known as ISPA, which stands for Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, and Adapt. The sneaker mixes parts of the brand’s wildly popular React Element 87 and its fiercely loved All Conditions Gear boot, the LunarTerra Arktos. The end result is a sneaker that’s heavy on forward-thinking runway vibes with plenty of rugged utilitarian edge. In other words, we've got a contender for The Most 2019 Sneaker™.

The Nike ISPA React
Nike
Nike

The next extremely good release of the week is from Gyakusou, Nike's fashion-meets-running sublabel helmed by Undercover designer Jun Takahashi. This special-edition Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo has plenty of flash and an equal amount of function. It comes with a supremely cushioned ZoomX foam sole and Nike’s Flywire technology is featured throughout for an ultra-dynamic fit. And even if jogging isn’t your thing, the bold mix of black, green, and yellow makes for one striking sneaker.

The Nike Gyakosou Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo
Nike
Nike

Last up, although certainly not least, is the LeBron 16 Low x Atmos “Safari.” For the non sneaker freaks: Back in 2003, the Japanese retailer Atmos partnered up with Nike on a “Safari” edition of the Air Max 1. Sneakerheads and hypebeasts across the globe went wild for the shoe. (It still fetches a pretty penny on the reseller websites to this day.) Now, LeBron James is paying homage to the grail-level sneaker by decking our his signature LeBron 16 in a similar fashion. Everything from the gum outsole to the bright yellow color to the animal pattern print is here—and it looks pretty damn spectacular. So all in all, it’s not a bad week for Nike sneakers. Whether you’re looking for a fashion-forward sneaker, a design-savvy running shoe, or a sneakerhead grail co-signed by the biggest name in basketball, Nike has got you covered. All you have to do is pick.

The Nike LeBron 16 Low x Atmos "Safari"
Nike
Nike

