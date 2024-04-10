Keir Starmer’s wife ‘effectively forced out of home’ after pro-Palestine protest, court hears

Sir Keir Starmer's wife Victoria Starmer was 'intimidated and scared' by the actions of the protesters, a prosecutor says - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Sir Keir Starmer’s wife was “effectively forced out of her own home’ after pro-Palestine activists launched a protest outside, a court has heard.

Demonstrators from Youth Demand placed children’s shoes in the politician’s front garden in north London and hung a banner on the hedge.

The campaigners arrived at the Labour leader’s home on Tuesday demanding Sir Keir use his influence to stop the UK sending arms to Israel.

A banner was unfurled outside his house that read: “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red hand prints.

Rows of children's shoes were laid in front of the Labour leader's door to signify children killed in Gaza - Maciek Musialek/Story Picture Agency

Leonorah Ward, 21, from Leeds, Zosia Lewis, 23, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Daniel Formentin, 24, of Leeds, were charged with harassing a person in their home under section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 and breaching court bail.

Prosecutor David Burns told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Victoria Starmer, Sir Keir’s wife, was “intimidated and scared” by the actions of the protesters: “This really affected his wife, she was effectively forced out of her own home.

“She returned from a shopping trip with her son and couldn’t return to her property.”

The demonstrators from Youth Demand hung a banner outside Sir Keir's house - Maciek Musialek/Story Picture Agency

The defendants were also charged with breaching their bail conditions, namely “not to organise or participate” in any protest connected to Just Stop Oil.

All three denied the charge on the basis that Just Stop Oil and Youth Demand are separate organisations.

Youth Demand had called for a two-way arms embargo on Israel, saying weapons made in the UK were being “used to cause genocide”.

The group also sprayed Labour HQ with red paint on Monday.

Formentin, of Woodside Avenue, Burley, Leeds, was released on conditional bail. He is not allowed to enter any county in the UK other than West Yorkshire except for the purpose of travelling to or from Norway to see his grandparents.

Lewis, of Rokeby Terrace, Newcastle upon Tyne, was released on bail with a condition not to leave the county of Tyne and Wear.

Ward, of Beechwood Mount, Burley, Leeds, was also granted conditional bail.

All three defendants were given a bail condition ordering them not to participate in any procession or static assembly.

They will next appear at the same court on June 19.