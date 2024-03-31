Advertisement

Three people cut free after two vehicle crash

A car that has had its roof taken off by firefighters in Stanford, Bedfordshire
Three crews from Biggleswade, Kempston and Shefford, attended the scene [Shefford Community Fire Station]

Three people had to be cut free from a car after a two vehicle crash.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 13:32 GMT on Friday to Broom Road, Stanford, near Shefford in central Bedfordshire.

The roof was removed from the car and an 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with spinal injuries while a 59-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and a 79-year-old was left bruised.

The road, by the Green Man pub, was closed by police while crews worked to get to those injured, the service said.

Firefighters by a car that has had its roof taken off
Paramedics attended the scene by the Green Man pub in Stanford on Friday afternoon [Shefford Community Fire Station]

