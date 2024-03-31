Three people cut free after two vehicle crash

Three crews from Biggleswade, Kempston and Shefford, attended the scene [Shefford Community Fire Station]

Three people had to be cut free from a car after a two vehicle crash.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 13:32 GMT on Friday to Broom Road, Stanford, near Shefford in central Bedfordshire.

The roof was removed from the car and an 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with spinal injuries while a 59-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and a 79-year-old was left bruised.

The road, by the Green Man pub, was closed by police while crews worked to get to those injured, the service said.

Paramedics attended the scene by the Green Man pub in Stanford on Friday afternoon [Shefford Community Fire Station]

