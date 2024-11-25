Three people dead after single-vehicle car crash next to Exit 2 off ramp in Salem
The New Hampshire State Police said troopers responded to the Exit 2 off-ramp on Interstate 93 around 2 p.m. after it got a call for a single-vehicle crash.
The New Hampshire State Police said troopers responded to the Exit 2 off-ramp on Interstate 93 around 2 p.m. after it got a call for a single-vehicle crash.
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
When Kevin Campbell took a 1991 Chevy truck in trade at his dealership on Moncton's Salisbury Road in early November, he didn't have it for long.But not because it sold right away.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, was stolen off his lot on Nov. 14, around 1:30 a.m., he said."This truck is very distinct. There wouldn't be another one, I bet you, in all of New Brunswick. If there was, there would be one or two, so very recognizable, very distinguishable truck, very des
Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...
A judge is deciding whether to send Kansas mother Amber Peery to prison for a deadly highway crash that killed three Girl Scouts.
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
After 45 years, authorities in California were finally able to tell the Gonzalez family who they believe killed their loved one. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office used DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the suspected killer, who turned out to be the same man who reported finding Esther Gonzalez’s body to authorities.
The seemingly random killings highlight the challenges confronting New York City and other municipalities across the country as they maneuver a delicate balancing act – how to deal with soaring homelessness and mental illness and its perceived – and actual – impact on public safety.
A suspect in the ‘Baby Garnet’ case has been found 27 years later, thanks to one woman’s Ancestry DNA results
The Duke of Sussex is set for some festive joy with a UK charity that's close to his heart
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the detachment in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault, the police force says.The charges stem from an early morning incident on July 1 when officers at the detachment spotted a vehicle driving in a "suspicious manner" through their staff parking lot, according to a Saturday evening media release.When two people got out of the vehicle, officers reacted, the OPP said.In the ensuing "interaction," the two people were both injured a
The discovery of a severed horse head, and a cow quartered with its bloodied dead calf splayed on top, have rattled a Sicilian, with authorities treating the incident as a mafia threat.
'People Magazine Investigates' looks into the serial murders of Billy Chemirmir
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno were arrested after their adoptive son was found in "medical distress" and later died on Nov. 21
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission earlier this year to tackle gang violence, hopes were high.
MONTREAL — Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.
Canada Post vice-president Jon Hamilton told Global News on Saturday that there has not been a "major breakthrough" in talks with the Canadian Union of Postal Employees (CUPW) as a nationwide strike enters its second week. He said the financially struggling company wants to reach a fair deal with its workers but "there's only so far we can go."