Three people found dead in Kentucky home; state police investigating

Three people were found dead inside a home in Edmonson County Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the Brownsville Police Department contacted them at approximately 2:40 a.m. asking for assistance in a suspicious death investigation. The people were found inside a home on Carder Street in the Brownsville community of Edmonson County.

The three individuals were found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead by the Edmonson County coroner, according to KSP. The three people were 56-year-old Harold Hendrick, of Oakland; 44-year-old Carrie Canady, of Bowling Green; and 37-year-old William Payne, of Bowling Green.

KSP did not provide a cause of death for the three people or any additional information about the investigation.

The case is being investigated by KSP.