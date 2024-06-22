Three people hospitalized after shooting in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office says

Three people were expected to survive after being shot near a Rancho Cordova shopping center Friday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the city’s police department, which contracts the service with the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies, found the three people around 8 p.m. after reports of gunfire on the 10300 block of Folsom Boulevard.

All three had gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the age or gender of the people injured, but said they were taken to hospitals. Their wounds weren’t expected to be fatal.

Officers detained a person at a nearby gas station, the agency said, but did not immediately make an arrest.

An investigation was ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.