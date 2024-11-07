Three people of interest detained in connection to Liam Payne’s death

Three people of interest have reportedly been detained in connection to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The British pop star died on October 16, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne was discovered to have had “multiple substances” in his body at the time of his death, an initial autopsy report stated.

“Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs and raided the home of a friend, also detained,” ABC World News Tonight’s David Muir announced on the Wednesday (November 6) broadcast, nearly a month after his death.

While investigators confirmed that Payne was alone when he died, they found what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol and broken furniture strewn across his hotel room.

However, before his death, the desk manager at the hotel made a 911 call to the emergency services saying that a guest drunk “on drugs and alcohol” was “breaking everything in the room.”

During the call, which was translated into English, the manager asked for urgent medical and police support because they “don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.”

The guest was identified as Payne.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with authorities having carried out nine different raids this week.