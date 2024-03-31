Three people killed during two-vehicle crash in Moncton, N.B., police say

MONCTON, N.B. — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP say a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from the Bathurst region died at the scene of the collision, and a fourth person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance services responded to a report of a head-on crash between a car and an SUV at a traffic circle in Moncton around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday .

Police say the four occupants of the car that were killed or injured in the crash were not believed to be wearing seatbelts at the time.

The collision is believed to have happened when the car crashed into the SUV head-on.

The SUV's driver and three passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene, and an investigation into the crash is underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press