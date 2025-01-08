Three people killed and three injured after seaplane crashes off an Australian tourist island

CBC

A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month