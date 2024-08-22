Three police officers injured in Manchester Airport attack

Three police officers have been injured after being attacked at Manchester Airport, a force has said.

A female officer and two male colleagues were assaulted and injured by a man after they found a vehicle in an unauthorised parking space at the airport at about 7.15am on Wednesday.

They had been on patrol and were inspecting the vehicle, which was not insured, when confronted by the suspect.

Officers had to deploy a taser before a man and two women were taken into custody on suspicion of assault. They have all been bailed pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Assaults on officers are unacceptable and we will not hesitate to take action should any criminal offences be found.”

The attack follows an incident last month involving GMP officers which made international headlines after a viral video showed an officer kicking a man in the head.

Two police officers are still under investigation and four men have been bailed following that incident.

