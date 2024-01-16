The three possible outcomes of the Rwanda vote

The Prime Minister in Tuesday's Cabinet meeting hours before Rwanda Bill debate starts - Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

MPs will spend Tuesday and Wednesday debating Rishi Sunak’s Bill to put into practice the Government’s plan to send some migrants to Rwanda.

However, a group of rebels around Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, have put down amendments designed to toughen it up.

Some have raised the prospect of voting against the entire Bill at its third reading on Wednesday night.

Here, The Telegraph looks at the main ways the two days of debate could turn out.

Amendments pass

The rebels have put down a number of amendments to the Government’s Rwanda Bill.

These include further limiting the rights of migrants to challenge their deportation and blocking injunctions by Strasbourg judges to halt Rwanda flights.

But the chances of the amendments passing the Commons are minuscule because they would need the support of the opposition parties, which is not forthcoming.

However, if it did happen, Rishi Sunak would be forced to withdraw the whole Bill - another damaging dent in his dwindling authority.

MPs rebel on amendments - and vote down Bill at third reading

This is the worst-case scenario for Rishi Sunak as it would mean he would have to go back to square one.

More than 60 Tories have put their names to the rebel amendments so far, but to defeat the Government they need Labour and the Liberal Democrats to back them.

The opposition parties will not back the amendments but they will vote against the whole Bill at the third reading.

The real question facing Tory rebels is whether they will vote against the third reading.

It only requires 29 Conservatives to do so for the Bill to fall - casting Mr Sunak’s immigration policy into chaos.

MPs rebel on amendments - but fail to vote down Bill at third reading

This is the scenario Downing Street is banking on.

Number 10 has always maintained that - for all the noise they make - the rebels simply do not have the numbers to overturn government policy on Rwanda.

They believe only five to 10 backbenchers are willing to go to the whole hog and vote the Bill down.

They pointed out that when a rebellion was threatened to vote down the Bill at the second reading, the rebels chickened out and decided to abstain.

Victory in a vote on Wednesday night will give the Prime Minister the go-ahead to give his Rwanda plan a try.

If it works, it could strengthen his leadership as the election looms.