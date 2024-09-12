Three Red Cross staff killed in strike in eastern Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says three of its workers have been killed, and two others injured in a strike in eastern Ukraine.

The ICRC did not identify who was behind the attack but called it "unconscionable" that "shelling would hit an aid distribution site".

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the shelling, calling it "another Russian war crime".

The agency said its team was preparing to distribute wood and coal briquettes in Viroliubivka village, north of Donetsk city.

"Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured," said the agency's president Mirjana Spoljaric.

The ICRC said that its vehicles are clearly marked and operate regularly in the frontline region of Donetsk.