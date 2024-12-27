Three remain in custody after Newtownards murder

The victim was found unconscious at this block of flats on West Street, Newtownards [BBC]

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Newtownards, County Down, remain in police custody.

The victim, who was 50 years old, was reported to be unconscious at a block of flats in West Street shortly before 01:50 GMT on Boxing Day.

He was taken to hospital where he died later that day.

Two women, aged 33 and 58, were arrested at the scene in West Street on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on Thursday afternoon.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon, said the situation was "incredibly sad" and he offered his condolences to the victim's family.