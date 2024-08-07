Three rioters jailed for 'appalling' violence in clashes with Merseyside police

Derek Drummond was part of around 1,000 people in Southport on July 30 (PA Wire)

Three rioters at the heart of racist violent disorder in Merseyside when police came under violent attack have been jailed for a total of more than seven years.

Declan Geiran, 29, Liam Riley, 40, and Derek Drummond, 58, appeared together in the dock at Liverpool crown court for the first major sentencing hearing for rioters.

Geiran set fire to a police van, Riley was involved in a violent stand-off with police, and Drummond punched a PC in the face and threw a brick at officers.

Judge Andrew Menary KC, the Recorder of Liverpool, told all three men they could not pass their actions off as “mindless thuggery”, telling them: “You made a choice to get involved.”

“Any decent member of the community affected by these events will have been appalled, horrified, and deeply disturbed by what has taken place in their neighbourhoods”, said the judge.

He said the three men in the dock had “disgraced and damaged the reputation” of their local community.

And the judge said the rioting over the past week had “hijacked” of the genuine grief for the three young girls who were stabbed to death in a horrifying knife attack at a Southport dance class last Monday.

“The genuine and collective grief of the residents of Southport was effectively hijacked by this callous behaviour”, he said.

He said some saw the tragedy “as an opportunity to instead sow division and hatred, publishing on social media and on printed leaflets false information about the supposed nationality and religion of the alleged attacker.

“All of this was complete nonsense, but from this point it has been used as a pretext for widespread public disorder.”

Geiran was jailed for two-and-a-half years for arson and violent disorder.

Riley was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Drummond was jailed for three years after admitting violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Christopher Taylor opened the hearing by summarising the disorder which has broken out across England in the last week following deaths of three young girls in a knife attack.

“The court will be aware of incidents of public disorder across the country following the tragic events in Southport on July 29,” he said.

He said Drummond was part of a group of around 1,000 people in Southport on July 30, when racist chants were heard and police came under attack from hurled bricks.

“The focus of the violence and disorder was the town’s mosque. The incident lasted a number of hours”, he said.

“Fifty officers were injured, police vehicles were damaged, and there was significant damage to residents’ property and the mosque.”

He told the court chants of ‘this is our f***ing country’ ‘‘allah, allah, who the f*** is allah’ and ‘scum you bastards’ were heard in the crowd, while missiles including tins of paint and wheelie bins “rained down on officers”.

He said Drummond was told by a police officer to “get back”, and he responded by punching the officer in the face.

Around half an hour later, Drummond “fronted up to officers and then tried to attack and break through the cordon”, said Mr Taylor.

“He was pushed back, and immediately after being pushed back the defendant threw a brick at officers.”

Drummond later handed himself in to police, calling himself a “fool” and saying he was “deeply sorry to people he has let down”.

He said he went to the area to attend a vigil for the stabbing victims and was unable to explain his “appalling” behaviour.

In a letter to the court, Drummond wrote: “I’ve let Southport down,. I’ve let the kids down, and I’ve let my family down. I’m not here to deny anything.”

Geiran was recorded on a video posted to TikTok in the plaza in Liverpool city centre setting fire to a police van which had become a target on August 3.

He was part of a mob that had tried to flip the police van over, before attention turned to torching the vehicle.

Geiran later admitted setting the seatbelt alight, and Mr Taylor said: “The van is seen to catch fire and smoke billows from the cab.

“The defendant remained at the scene with others. He sits casually on the fountain outside Walker Art Gallery and looks back at the police van.

“He takes out his phone and films the scene as he walks away.”

Geiran was arrested shortly afterwards, after being identified by his tattoo, backpack, and clothing.

He told police he went to the protest to “show suppot for the bereaved families” and denies he was involved in throwing bricks at police.

“He heard shouts of ‘burn the van’, he said he was told to burn a book under the seat. He didn’t, but set fire to the seatbelt”, said the prosecutor.

“He stated he felt under pressure.”

The court heard the police van has now been written off and will cost £32,000 to replace.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told the court 93 officers have been injured over the last week as a result of the disorder, including fractured legs, teeth knocked out, and a broken jaw.

She added that the “unprecedented” rioting had drawn police resources away from regular crime fighting across Merseyside, adding of the violence: “It was horrifying to see.”

Geiran’s barrister, Brendan Carville, said he has mental health issues, including a diagnosis of unstable personality disorder.

“He doesn’t understand what far right and far left mean,” he added.

Riley, described by his own barrister as a “loner” who “stupidly” became involved in the violence, was arrested after a stand-off with police later on August 3.

Mr Taylor said Riley “moved towards officers, waving his arms around and shouting”, and then was seen “standing against the oncoming officers and refusing to move”.

When he was escorted away, police noted Riley was “clearly drunk”, and on the journey to the station he called officers “traitors”, “Muslim lovers”, and he made “negative comments against immigrants and Muslims, saying both were responsible for the events in Southport.”

A poster was also found in Riley’s pocket with the slogan ‘this is our city’. Riley, of Walton Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Drummond, of Pool Street, Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker.

Geiran, of Kelso Road in Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson.