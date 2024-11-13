Angus Steakhouse crash: Three rushed to hospital after car smashes into Piccadilly Circus restaurant

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into an Angus Steakhouse in central London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The car mounted the pavement of the busy West End tourist area and struck a pedestrian, before hitting the restaurant shortly before 7pm on Tuesday while diners were inside.

The pedestrian, the driver of the car and a passenger in the vehicle were all taken to hospital. No diners in the restaurant were injured.

A road closure was set up outside the restaurant, located at the junction of Haymarket and Coventry Street.

Police said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy emergency services presence and a mangled dark car.

The conditions of the pedestrian and the passenger are not yet known.

A Met Police spokesperson said the driver of the car was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A car crashed outside Angus Steakhouse in Piccadilly Circus, London pic.twitter.com/5lNw8qayru — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) November 12, 2024

There were no reports of any other serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

A police investigation is ongoing.

There are five Angus Steakhouse restaurants across central London.

It bills itself as “London’s original steakhouse” and says its outlets are “conveniently situated near prime spots like the West End, Paddington, and Leicester Square, we cater to both national and international tourists.”

A security guard who works next to where the crash happened told the Standard that tourists usually eat outside the building.

Alexandra, who did not give her second name, said the crash happened metres from where people usually eat outside.

She said: “Things happen all the time in this area. Especially in the evening. There are so many tourists here all the time.”

Tourists staying in an Airbnb above the Angus Steakhouse told the Standard they saw someone being put in an ambulance roughly an hour after the crash happened.

Three people were sent to hospital following the incident (Supplied)

South African tourist Cathy, who also did not give her surname, said: “When we arrived the whole area was cordoned off by cops. There were ambulances and fire engines.

“There was a black car that had crashed into a barrier. We saw someone being taken into an ambulance.”

