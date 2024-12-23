Three seriously injured in A40 crash

Police say a red Toyota Aygo and a back Audi A3 were the two vehicles involved [Google]

Three people have been serious injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the A40 in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the collision happened on the westbound carriageway towards Oxford at the junction with the Thornhill Park and Ride at 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

The force said it was appealing for witnesses to the crash which involved a red Toyota Aygo and a black Audi A3.

The A40 road Oxford-bound and the Thornhill Park and Ride was closed after the collision but has since reopened.

Police said the Toyota was travelling away from Oxford and turning right into the park and ride, when it collided with the Audi travelling towards Oxford.

The driver and two passengers in the Toyota were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt James Matthews said: "I am appealing to the driver of a HGV that was at the junction when the collision occurred to contact the force, as they may have witnessed the collision.

"I am also appealing to anyone with information or footage from the area to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible."

