Three seriously injured in blast still in hospital

Police are still at the scene in Whitehaven [Reuters]

Three people seriously injured in a suspected gas explosion remain in hospital, police say.

Two men and a woman were injured in the blast at a property on Hugh Street in Whitehaven, Cumbria, on Tuesday at about 16:25 GMT.

Cumbria Police said officers were still at the scene carrying out inquiries.

Families evacuated from nearby homes are also still unable to return to their properties.

Police officers who were first on scene were "briefly hospitalised with smoke inhalation", a spokesman said, but had since been discharged.

A number of animals have also been rescued by police and anyone missing their pet should contact them.

The force said displaced residents had either found their own accommodation with family and friends, or were supported by Cumberland Council to find somewhere to stay.

Whitehaven councillor Joseph Ghayouba, who represents the Bransty ward, told BBC Radio Cumbria the community had stepped up to offer help to those affected.

