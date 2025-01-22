2 dead, including shooter, at Antioch High School in Tennessee, police say

Two teens are dead, including the shooter, and another is injured after a student opened fire at a Nashville high school Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old student armed with a pistol fired shots in Antioch High School shortly after 11 a.m., according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

The gunman fatally shot a 16-year-old Hispanic female student in the cafeteria, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at an afternoon news briefing. Officials said earlier the victim was 17.

One student suffered a grazing wound, and another student was injured from a fall, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the fatal victim as 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante and the shooter as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson. Police are currently in the process of identifying the injured victim.

The White House said in a statement that it was monitoring the shooting.

"The President and his team are monitoring the news out of Nashville," the statement read. "As details unfold, the White House offers its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this senseless tragedy and thank the brave first responders responding to the incident."

The shooting comes nearly two years after three 9-year-old students and three adult staff members were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. The shooter then was killed by police.

Shooter was a 17-year-old Antioch High School student

The police chief said the 17-year-old male shooter rode the bus to Antioch High School on Wednesday morning before making his way to the cafeteria, where he confronted and fatally shot a fellow student.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooter fired several rounds before turning the gun on himself, according to Drake.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The school's two resource officers were present in the building, but not in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting and were not able to intervene before the shooter turned the gun on himself, Aaron said.

Student heard 'big pop' on way to cafeteria

Brandi Lemons, an 18-year-old senior at the high school, said she was walking into the cafeteria with other students for lunch when she heard gunshots.

“I heard a big pop and we all turned around and tried to find out what it was, and then three more pops after that and we all took off running to the left side of the cafeteria,” Lemons said.

She said she was about to climb over a milk counter to escape when she saw the shooter walk around a corner toward her. Lemons said he then put the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooter was a student at the high school, Lemons said, but noted she had never spoken with him.

Lemons said she then ran through the cafeteria’s kitchen and out the school’s back exit, where she called her father from the parking lot to come pick her up. She said she and her fellow classmates are all shaken.

“Right now we’re scared and confused,” she said.

Tennessee governor: 'Praying for the victims, their family, & the school community'

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee offered his condolences for the victims and the community.

"I’ve been briefed on the incident at Antioch High School and am grateful for law enforcement & first responders who responded quickly and continue to investigate," Lee said in a statement. "As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community."

Antioch High School parent: 'It's almost not surprising'

Chante Frye received a text message from her daughter, a ninth grader, after she said she heard gunshots ring out in Antioch High School. She texted her mother that the school was under lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frye said it was terrifying.

But, "it's almost not surprising because it's getting worse with the fights and the violence at school," Frye said, standing across from Ascension Saint Thomas Antioch hospital, the reunification site for students and parents.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3 shot at Tennessee high school; situation is 'contained,' police say