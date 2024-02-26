Three stooges: Rushing policemen slip and triple-fall on icy road
This is the hilarious moment three policemen in Hubei, China see a motorcyclist slip and fall on an icy road on February 5. When they go to help, the exact same thing happens to them.
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's new movie has offered an exciting first look in a teaser video via X.
(Reuters) -Shares of Houston-based Intuitive Machines slumped more than 25% on Monday after the space exploration firm said its Odysseus moon lander had tipped over and was resting on its side. The company, which became the first private company to land on the moon and the first from the U.S. since 1972, said all but one of its six NASA science and technology payloads were facing upwards and receptive to communications. The payload that had tipped sideways contains an art piece comprising miniature stainless steel sculptures by artist Jeff Koons, Intuitive Machines said, adding that the rest of the payloads are expected to carry out their scientific objectives.
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
An Ottawa-area woman says she's at risk of losing her home, alleging that a dispute with a contractor — now charged with fraud — left her close to $140,000 out of pocket in building costs alone.Carol Richenhaller sold her house during the pandemic to purchase a small hobby farm in Beckwith Township in eastern Ontario, partly because of the positive impact spending time with horses would have on her daughter's mental health. It was a bit of an adventure, selling an income property she planned to
He added, "He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable" The post Donald Trump Threatens to Deport Prince Harry as President: ‘I Wouldn’t Protect Him’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Armenia has repeatedly expressed frustration with the Russia-led CSTO and has distanced itself from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director under President Trump, said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s strong showing in South Carolina on Saturday should serve as a “five-alarm fire” to the GOP. On Saturday, Trump won the South Carolina primary by about 20 points, leading Haley 59.8 percent to 39.5 percent, according to The…
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOn the heels of the death of Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, swirling questions remain as to who will now lead the Russian opposition.His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who had typically avoided the spotlight and interviews, has already come bursting onto the scene, announcing that she would continue Navalny’s fight.“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video posted to social media. “And I call on you
Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka
Travis Kelce hopped on a private plane in Sydney to head back to Las Vegas, where he'll be meeting Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a new interview with Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively revealed how she and Ryan Reynolds began their relationship with some ground rules
The U.S. ambassador to Canada says the world is closely watching Canada's defence spending commitments, as the NATO alliance scrambles to shore up Ukraine's supply of military goods.
Charles Spencer shared an 'achingly beautiful' photo of Princess Diana's resting place at his Althorp family home in Northamptonshire. Read more...
Footage appears to show Ukraine's drones destroying armored vehicles in a warehouse with the doors open, including a prized Russian 'Terminator' tank.
‘My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag’
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones bid a reluctant goodbye to a curling stage where she's performed brilliantly in her career. Her Manitoba team's exit in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Rachel Homan in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final marked the end of an era in women's curling. The 49-year-old from Winnipeg declared before the Canadian women's championship in Calgary that her 18th appearance was her last. Jones intends to retire from team curling after this season, although she will continue to curl mixed d
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live put up its best cold open in quite a while this week, with a comedic peek at what the GOP’s boot-lickingest politicians really might really think about Donald Trump.In the wake of Trump’s big South Carolina victory, Jim Risch (Mikey Day), Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson), and Tim Scott (Devon Walker) gathered together for cocktails, tater tots, and some awkward conversation about their feared leader.Risch opened the door to
"So, I contacted the teacher and asked her why this happened, and she said with a nasty attitude, 'Well the girl had nothing left, so I was not going to let her go without, it's not fair.'"
Jennifer Aniston dressed like a true movie star at the 2024 SAG Awards.