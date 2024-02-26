Three stooges: Rushing policemen slip and triple-fall on icy road

Reuters

(Reuters) -Shares of Houston-based Intuitive Machines slumped more than 25% on Monday after the space exploration firm said its Odysseus moon lander had tipped over and was resting on its side. The company, which became the first private company to land on the moon and the first from the U.S. since 1972, said all but one of its six NASA science and technology payloads were facing upwards and receptive to communications. The payload that had tipped sideways contains an art piece comprising miniature stainless steel sculptures by artist Jeff Koons, Intuitive Machines said, adding that the rest of the payloads are expected to carry out their scientific objectives.