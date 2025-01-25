Three teenagers die after car hits tree in Wakefield

Three teenagers have died after a car hit a tree near Wakefield on Friday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8.30pm on Bramley Lane near West Bretton where three males, two of them passengers aged 19 and one driver aged 18, were confirmed to have died.

Two men who were also travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

One of those men remains in hospital with injuries that are described as life-threatening. The other male has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The black Seat Ibiza car was travelling along the road in the direction of Wooley when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the way the vehicle was being driven beforehand, or anyone with video footage, to contact them.

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.

"Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us."