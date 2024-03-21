Three teens jailed after admitting manslaughter

Three teenagers have been sentenced for killing a dog walker they had been verbally abusing for weeks beforehand.

John Hackett, 36, had first got into a row with them over dog mess a month before he was killed.

He was found dead in his home on Camp Hill Road in Nuneaton the day after he was set upon by the teenagers in a nearby park.

A 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys, who can't be named due to their age, were originally charged with his murder, but prosecutors accepted their guilty plea to manslaughter.

Mr Hackett’s family said they had been left devastated by his death.

"We have lost a much loved son, brother, nephew and cousin, taken from us because of a mindless act of violence," they said in a statement.

"There isn’t a day goes by without us thinking of John and what he went through," they added.

They family said they would never be able to forgive those involved.

"All we can hope for is that they spend their time in custody with remorse and regret and that one day they realise the extent of their actions."

'Senseless and brutal attack'

The court heard how, after several confrontations with the teenagers, the 36-year-old was assaulted at Snow Hill Recreation Ground on 25 April.

He died of his injuries a day later.

The judge at Warwick Crown Court described it as a “senseless and brutal attack in broad daylight”.

The killers will serve half of their sentences in custody, with the rest under supervision in the community.

Both 15-year-old boys were sentenced to two years, one year of which will be served in prison.

The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 18 months, with 9 months of that in prison.

