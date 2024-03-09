Three things to watch when Kentucky basketball plays at Tennessee on Saturday:

1. Dalton Knecht vs. Antonio Reeves

Dalton Knecht is Tennessee’s best player. Antonio Reeves is Kentucky’s best player. A 6-foot-6 transfer from Northern Colorado, Knecht is a prime candidate for SEC Player of the Year honors. A 6-6 transfer from Illinois State, Reeves is a prime candidate for SEC Player of the Year honors. Saturday, the two square off in a rematch.

Reeves outscored Knecht 21-16 in the first meeting, but Kentucky lost. Knecht was 5-of-14 from the floor in UT’s 103-92 victory on Feb. 3. Reeves was 8-of-18. Each player was 1-of-5 shooting from three-point range. Knecht was 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line. Reeves was 4-of-4.

Overall, their stats are similar. Knecht is averaging 24.6 points per game in SEC play; Reeves 20.9. Knecht has taken more shots (293 to 250) in conference action. Knecht has made 42.7 percent of his three-pointers. Reeves is at 41.5 percent. Knecht has scored 30-or-more points in five SEC games. He exploded for 39 each in home wins over Florida and Auburn. Reeves’ season-high in SEC play is 27 vs. Mississippi State at Rupp. Reeves has scored in double figures in every SEC game. Knecht has scored in double figures in every SEC game but one.

2. The physical nature of the game

UK assistant coach Chuck Martin was blunt on Friday. Asked what Kentucky did not do in Lexington that it must do in Knoxville, Martin said, “The level of physicality in that game was unbelievable. . . . I just think the overall physicality, intensity of that game, we had not been in that type of game at that point. We learned a lot from that first encounter.”

Tennessee is big, physical and mature. Rick Barnes’ teams traditionally play good defense. These Volunteers are no different. Ken Pomeroy ranks Tennessee third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. UT has held the opponent under 1.0 points per possession in nine of its 17 league games. It has won eight of those nine.

It outrebounded UK 44-38 in that February meeting. Tennessee grabbed 18 offensive rebounds out of 42 opportunities for 42.9 percent. Kentucky grabbed 14 out of 40 for 31.6 percent. Second-chance points were tied at 22 but Tennessee scored 42 points in the paint, compared to 30 for the Cats.

Martin said Friday that Kentucky has grown over the past month. The young Cats are older, wiser and better prepared for the physicality. They will need to be Saturday.

Rob Dillingham went off again. "He's like a little microwave out there."



Antonio Reeves played his last game in Rupp. "All the emotions just came to me, started running through me."



Reed Sheppard reflected on a dream. "It's been really special."



March 7, 2024

3. Can Kentucky’s defense hold up?

We know Kentucky can score points. The Cats scored 92 points on Tennessee in the first game. Rob Dillingham tallied a season-high 35. As previously mentioned, Reeves scored 21. Reed Sheppard made 4 of his 7 three-point attempts. The Cats shot 44.4 percent from three (12-of-27) and 49.3 percent for the game (34-of-69). And still lost.

Martin said Friday the goal is to hold the opponent under 40 percent shooting. That’s happened seven times this season. The Cats have won all seven. Tennessee shot 47.4 percent overall at Rupp, but made 12 of 20 threes for 40 percent. In its last two games, Tennessee shot 36.4 percent at Alabama and 35.7 percent at South Carolina, but found a way to win both.

Kentucky basketball assistant Chuck Martin said the goal is to hold opponents under 40% shooting.



UK is 7-0 when that's happened.



New Mexico State 32.1

Stonehill 37.5

Illinois State 32.9

At Arkansas 33.3

At Vanderbilt 35.5

Ole Miss 37.5

March 8, 2024

Maybe Kentucky can go all-gas/no-brakes and outscore the Vols. That’s no easy task, however. Pomeroy ranks UT 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Cats may not be able to hold the Volunteers under 40 percent, but they’ll need to be close to that number to have a chance.

